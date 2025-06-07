'That's my granddaughter!': Coco Gauff’s hometown shows support at Delray Beach watch party

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Coco Gauff wins her first French Open!

We were invited to join the watch Party at “The Warren” to see her reach such a milestone in Delray Beach.

The 21-year-old played in the French Open Women's final. Gauff held the number 2 spot, taking on number one seed, Aryna Sabalenka, again.

This was Gauff's second French Open final in the past 3 years, losing just one game in her entire French Open run this year.

We caught up with Gauff's grandma and aunt, who say having the community cheer on Gauff is the best feeling in the world.

"That's my Granddaughter!" Yvonne Odom, Coco's grandmother, cheers.

Coco's aunt, Joi Odom says, "She's put in a lot of work, a lot of effort from all the family talks, the traditions of our family, it means the world. The world can see on a larger scale what Coco is all about and what her family is all about."

The battle between Gauff and Sabalenka was the first women's title match in Paris between the world's No. 1 and No. 2 seeds since 2013.

Gauff defeated top-ranked Sabalenka in 3 sets to win her first French Open title, making her the first American since Serena Williams to win the French Open.

