Suspect arrested in fatal shooting inside condo in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man among a group of people in a condominium unit early Wednesday, Delray Beach police said.

Mark Anderson is facing a first-degree murder charge, police said in a news release Wednesday night.

At 3:30 a.m., the agency received a delayed report of an incident in the 100 block of North Ocean Avenue, where Manor House Condominiums is located.

When officers arrived at the location, the victim, identified as Albert Camentz, had already been transported to the hospital, where he died of a gunshot wound, police said.

Preliminary investigations, including witness statements, revealed that people were in one of the condominium units and shots were fired.

Police recovered evidence outside and a firearm, believed to be involved in the incident, was found inside the unit.

The motive for this crime is unknown. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective John Cacerea at 561-243-7871. You can remain anonymous.

