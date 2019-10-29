DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach police are investigating the death of a surfer Tuesday morning as a possible drowning.
The police department said a man with a surfboard was found at the shoreline near Vista Del Mar Drive North around 7:15 a.m.
A passerby saw the man, called 911, then attempted CPR on him. The surfer was pronounced dead at the scene.
Based on a preliminary investigation, police said it appears the man drowned. However, a medical examiner will determine the surfer's exact cause of death.
