Sights and Sounds of 56th Delray Affair

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - The sound of music combined with sunshine and shopping brought big crowds to downtown Delray Beach Friday as the 56th Delray Affair, the largest arts and crafts festival in the Southeast United States, got underway.

It’s Logan McCauley’s first time exploring the colorful scene.

“Are you kidding me this is so awesome,” said McCauley. “Four dollar beers I can’t lie that’s pretty good.”

The festival is more than just inexpensive drinks. You can stroll the tent-lined streets where vendors from across the country are selling eclectic art, food and products on 12 city blocks.

“Once you’re in you don’t want to leave,” said artist Neil Plotkin. It’s Plotkin’s eighth year selling on the Old School Square grounds. He creates art pieces made out of recycled metal.

“The crowds are great and beautiful weather,” said Plotkin. “It’s one of our best shows in the state.”

It’s a show where people keep coming back for more.

Below is information from the Delray Affair website.

DATES/TIMES:

Friday, April 13, 2018 (10:00 am to 6:00 pm)

Saturday, April 14, 2018 (10:00 am to 6:00 pm)

Sunday, April 15, 2018 (10:00 am to 5:00 pm)

PARKING:

$5 County Parking Garage – West Atlantic Avenue; next to Courthouse/behind library

$5 Parking Garage – Old School Square

$5 at City Hall – City Attorney’s office & grass lot

STREET CLOSURES:

4:00 am Friday, April 13 through 10:00 pm Sunday, April 15

(NW 2nd Avenue from Tennis Center east to Intracoastal)

