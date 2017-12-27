Senator Nelson visits Puerto Rico, people displaced hope for more help

Congress is expected to take up a disaster spending bill early next month.

Senator Bill Nelson traveled to Puerto Rico to assess the situation personally. Much of the island still remains without power.

Regina Kearns is now staying in Delray Beach, after spending the past seven years in Vieques, Puerto Rico.

Her home was damaged after Hurricane Maria swept through.

"Figured I'd come up here and rebuild my life," said Kearns.

As she sits here stateside, she keeps a list of what people need on the island.

"Linens, tarps, insulin," said Kearns.

She hopes the federal government and others will help as the island continues to recover.

"I'm a survivor things are going to get better."

Regina has created a GoFundMe account to help Vieques.