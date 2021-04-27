Savor the Avenue kicks off in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Restaurant workers are looking forward to the Savor The Avenue in downtown Delray Beach.

"A four-course wine dinner on the streets of Delray, have about a half-mile of tables stretched out on the Avenue," said Danny Sobey, general manager for City Oyster.

It's a yearly event, but last year was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses were affected financially, but this event could help boost the economy.

"It helps everything and right now it's helping normalcy, getting back into the swing of things, an annual event," said Sobey.

Rocco Mangel is with Rocco's Tacos.

"So if you had asked me a year ago today if I would be here for Savor the Avenue event, I would probably say I probably don't even know if I would be open. So for us, with all of the restaurants coming together, and seeing the 800 people that bought tickets to come out, shows the future looks bright for all of us in the hospitality industry."

Community leaders are kicking off the event.

Thankful for city partners, said Laura Simon with the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority. "It is about bringing the community together and we were happy to be able to do that for Delray Beach, for downtown, for residents and visitors, and mostly for restaurants and employees."

The restaurants will donate part of tonight's dinner ticket proceeds to benefit the non-profit "community greening," which helps to improve the environment by planting trees.

The restaurants were judged on their table decor. First place went to Vic and Angelo's, second to City Oyster, and the third went to Brule and Roses' Daughter.

