Restaurant owner receives support after experiencing anti-Asian tirade

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Delray Beach community is rallying together around an Asian restaurant after its owner received racial slurs.

A group of people were eating and drinking at the Ramen Lab Eatery on Sunday to stand in solidarity against racism in the city of Delray Beach.

This all stems after the owner of the eatery recorded a group of men yelling anti-Asian slurs on July 15.

He said they started verbally attacking him after he asked them to leave once their restaurant closed.

He posted the video on social media and has gotten messages of support from around the world - even from the Delray Beach interim city manager.

Group organizers said they hope by coming to eat at the restaurant Sunday night, it will be a way to show they’ll fight racism with more than just criticism.

“I said you know what, the bad guys are out there, we can be the good guys. bring in more customers than he had before in response. It is something physical and visible that I could think of,” said June Neal, organizer.

Meanwhile, Florida Atlantic University's Asian Student Union will be doing the same thing next week Thursday.