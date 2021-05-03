Restaurant owner hopes DeSantis order that suspends all local coronavirus mandates will attract workers

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Governor DeSantis suspending all mask orders may help attract kitchen staff to restaurants that are having a hard time finding employees.

Restaurants were one of the hardest-hit industries over the past year.

In Delray Beach, Death or Glory bar owner Annie Blake thinks having to wear a mask in a hot kitchen has kept workers away.

"I don't think it's a coincidence that kitchen staff are the toughest to get, so hopefully this mask thing helps that a bit, and people want to come back to work," said Blake.

During a news conference in St. Peterburg on Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order that suspends all local coronavirus mandates right away, and will also invalidate all remaining local emergency COVID-19 orders effective July 1.