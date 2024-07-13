Police seek male suspect in Delray Beach voyeurism incidents

Delray Beach police are looking for info on a male suspect involved in a series of voyeurism incidents.

The incidents took place in several communities around Linton Boulevard and Congress Avenue, between the times of 9 p.m. and 1 a.m.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, 30 to 40 years old, with short black hair and brown eyes. He typically preys on victims by looking through windows.

Delray Beach police provided photos of the suspect.

The Delray Beach Police Department asks that if you see this person, that you call the non-emergency line at 561-243-7800. If you have any other information regarding these crimes, please contact Sgt. Joseph Grammatico at 561-243-7882.