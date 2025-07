DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A man is in custody, after robbing a bank in Delray Beach on Thursday.

Delray Beach police say the robbery happened at around 5 p.m., at a bank in the 4800 block of Atlantic Avenue.

After setting up a perimeter, and with the assistance of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office helicopter, they apprehended and arrested 36-year-old Kevin Robertson.

According to police, Robertson robbed another Delray Beach bank on Wednesday, in the 100 block of East Linton Boulevard.