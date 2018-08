DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Police are investigating a possible shooting in Delray Beach Friday evening.

Officials say a passerby reported a person injured on the ground in the 100 block if NW 6th Ave. The person appeared to have been shot.

The patient was transported to Delray Medical Center with possibly life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are on the scene to investigate further.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Casey Kelly at 561-243-7800.