Person dead in 2-car crash in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — One person died in a two-car crash early Sunday, a Delray Beach fire/police spokesman confirmed.

At 3:40 a.m., the fire department responded to the crash at South Military Road and Las Verdes Circle, Ted white told WPTV.

The person was declared dead at the scene and no one was taken to a hospital, White said.

WPTV photojournalist Jeff Ringrose observed a dark red car with heavy damage and a black one across the street with less damage.

A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office homicide unit truck was on the scene.

The entrance to Emmanuel Catholic Church was blocked.

