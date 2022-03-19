Pelosi, Frankel and others speak on Infrastructure Law in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will join Representative Lois Frankel, Assistant Speaker of the House Katherine Clark, and Representatives Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and Frederica Wilson at a news conference Saturday morning in Delray Beach at the George Bush Boulevard Bridge.

The bridge has been stuck open since early March.

Pelosi and the other speakers will discuss the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

They are scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. You can watch the news conference in the player below: