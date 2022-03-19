Watch
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyDelray Beach

Actions

Pelosi, Frankel and others speak on Infrastructure Law in Delray Beach

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will join Representative Lois Frankel, Assistant Speaker of the House Katherine Clark, and Representatives Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and Frederica Wilson at a news conference Saturday morning in Delray Beach at the George Bush Boulevard Bridge.
WPTV
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will join Representative Lois Frankel, Assistant Speaker of the House Katherine Clark, and Representatives Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and Frederica Wilson at a news conference Saturday morning in Delray Beach at the George Bush Boulevard Bridge.
Posted at 10:55 AM, Mar 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-19 10:57:54-04

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will join Representative Lois Frankel, Assistant Speaker of the House Katherine Clark, and Representatives Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and Frederica Wilson at a news conference Saturday morning in Delray Beach at the George Bush Boulevard Bridge.

The bridge has been stuck open since early March.

Pelosi and the other speakers will discuss the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

They are scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. You can watch the news conference in the player below:

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News