DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- A 65-year-old woman died Saturday night after walking in front of a vehicle in Delray Beach.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says Olga Rits of Delray Beach was traveling improperly across the southbound lanes of Jog Road and was not utilizing a pedestrian crosswalk when she was struck by a 2018 Audi sedan.

Rits was transported to Delray Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries and died.