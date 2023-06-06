Pedestrian killed in crash involving Brightline train in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — One pedestrian died in a crash involving a Brightline train in Delray Beach on Monday night, police said.

Spokesman Ted White said police are investigating the crash at Northeast 14th Street and North Federal Highway west of Dixie shortly before 10 p.m.

Old Dixie Highway is shut down in both directions from the 1600 block to the 2300 block, according to a post on Twitter.

Delray Beach police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and Brightline train. N. Old Dixie Highway is shut down in both directions from the 1600-block to the 2300-block. pic.twitter.com/qEJd84ZVzE — Delray Beach Police (@DelrayBeachPD) June 6, 2023

No other information was available, including the circumstances of the crash.

The Florida East Coast Railway tracks, which are used by Brightline and freight trains, are just west of Dixie Highway.

On Feb. 8, two people were killed when their SUV was struck by a Brightline train in Delray Beach. Lindell Boulevard was shut down at Old Dixie Highway in all directions.

Witnesses said the vehicle was on the tracks when it was struck by the southbound train, the police agency posted on Twitter. A freight train earlier had passed through.

