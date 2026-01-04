Pedestrian killed after being struck by freight train in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a southbound freight train on the FEC railroad tracks near SE 4th Street on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 9 a.m., according to authorities. The pedestrian died as a result of the collision.

All roadways between SE 4th Street and NE 10th Street are currently closed while investigators conduct the scene investigation. This includes Atlantic Avenue.

Road closures are expected to remain in place until at least 12:30 p.m. Authorities are advising the public to avoid the area, use alternate routes, and allow extra travel time.

