Passenger, 93, dies 9 days after he was in crash west of Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A 93-year-old passenger from Boynton Beach died nine days after he was involved a two-vehicle crash west of Delray Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

At 8:50 p.m. Feb. 17, first responders were dispatched to a crash at the intersection of Atlantic Boulevard and Legends Way, east of Florida's Turnpike.

A 2021 Hyundai Sonata carrying four occupants was traveling eastbound on Atlantic Boulevard approaching the Legends Way intersection in the left turn lane, according to the PBSO crash report.

A 2019 Volkswagen Beetle, driven by a 53-year-old woman from Boca Raton, was going westbound on Atlantic Boulevard, also approaching Legends Way.

They both had green light signals.

The Hyundai made a left turn onto Legends Way in front of the Volkswagen. The Volkswagen's bumper struck the rear passenegr side of the Hyundai.

Malcolm Arnold Cohen, a passenger in the Hyundai, was taken to Delray Medical Center with serious injuries by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and died nine day later on Monday. Among the other occupants, a 58-year woman, who was the driver, and two passengers, an 86-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were not injured.

The occupants in the Volkswagen, the driver and a 71-year-old woman, also were not injured.