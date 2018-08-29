Former Palm Beach County elementary teacher arrested on sex charges

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - A man who previously taught fifth grade at a Palm Beach County elementary school was arrested Wednesday morning on multiple sex charges.

The suspect, Owen Headley, 55, was a teacher at Hammock Pointe Elementary School in western Boca Raton, according to news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The DOJ said Headley was wanted in Canada on charges of sexual assault, incest and sexual exploitation of minors.

Federal authorities said Headley was removed from the school last year by Palm Beach School Police after allegations surfaced.

However, the Palm Beach County School District said Headley did not teach this year or last year at Hammock Point Elementary School.

U.S. marshals arrested him Wednesday morning at a home on Dorson Way in Delray Beach on an international warrant requested by Canadian authorities.

Marshals said they had to enter the house and conduct a search because Headley refused to come out and hid in a back bedroom.

He is expected to be in court Wednesday morning at the federal courthouse in West Palm Beach for an extradition hearing.