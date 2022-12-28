Old School Square in Delray Beach reopening after closure for more than year

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — After months of turmoil and controversy, the city of Delray Beach is moving forward with reopening part of Old School Square.

The reopening will be a multi-phase project that took a major step Wednesday.

Atlantic Avenue is a hub of activity in downtown Delray Beach, however, nearby Old School Square, located off Swinton Avenue, has been pretty quiet.

"They used to have festivals and concerts, big concerts," Delray Beach resident Sydney Posner said. "They used to have big things happening inside."

Posner is excited to welcome those events back.

The square was starting to reopen Wednesday after being closed for many months.

The first phase includes the Cornell Art Museum, which hosts local artisans. Work already on display at the museum includes paintings and installations.

It is all anticipated to draw a crowd.

"It's extremely important for our city as a whole," Laura Simon, executive director of the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority, said. "We have a very strong arts and cultural community and to have this closed for such a long time has an impact for all."

The square, which is the subject of an ongoing lawsuit, has been closed for more than a year.

The nonprofit that once operated it alleges that its lease was wrongfully terminated.

The Downtown Development Authority later took over the space. Many nearby business owners said it was time for a change.

Later in January, the park and pavilion will also reopen in the square, bringing more foot traffic.

"Especially in the season that's coming up, we're open for brunch and lunch so with more traffic, more visibility," Mit Amin, the director of hospitality at Avalon restaurant, said. "The fact that it’s right there, it's the best thing in the world for us."

The ongoing lawsuit is scheduled for a hearing in early 2023.