Motorcyclist, 25, killed in collision with car in Delray Beach

Accident happened in the 5300 block of West Atlantic Avenue
Posted at 1:17 PM, May 27, 2024
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Delray Beach Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Memorial Day.

The crash happened at around 8:40 a.m. in the 5300 block of West Atlantic Avenue. Police said the collision involved a motorcyclist and a small Toyota sedan.

According to Delray Beach police, preliminary investigation revealed a 25-year-old motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed, when the motorcycle collided with a Toyota turning at the intersection of West Atlantic Avenue and the Marketplace entrance road.

The motorcyclist died instantly at the scene, police said. Delray Beach Fire Rescue transported the driver of the sedan to the hospital with minor injuries.

The westbound lanes of West Atlantic Avenue were shut down for three hours in the area due to investigation conducted by Delray Beach Police Traffic Homicide Investigators.

Anyone with additional information regarding this fatal crash is urged to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Carlos Penagos at 561-243-7800.

