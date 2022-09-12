Watch Now
Missing Child Alert issued for infant in Delray Beach

Kain Waters
WPTV
Posted at 6:15 AM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 07:23:16-04

The Delray Beach Police Department is searching for an infant who has been missing since Sunday.

Officials say 1-month-old Kain Waters was last seen near Sinton Ave. and SW 4th st.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the baby boy may be traveling with 26-year-old Jasmine DeJesus.

DeJesus is described as standing 5'3'' tall and weighing 130 pounds with brown curly hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray pants.

Officials say to not approach the

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call the Delray Beach Police Department at 561-243-7800 or 911.

