Martin Luther King Jr. Day marchers take a stand against violence in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, dozens of community members gathered along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Delray Beach to honor the civil rights leader's legacy with a peaceful march focused on unity and fighting violence.

The walk brought together people of all ages carrying signs and waving flags as they condemned hate and called for safer neighborhoods on what would have been Dr. King's 96th birthday.

"I'm not in favor of any violence of any kind," said Sandra Weatherspoon. "Everybody matters, and everybody should be respected."

Among the marchers was a young boy who read his handmade sign aloud: "Mine says I have a dream, a dream that all the black boys and girls will hold hands with white boys and girls. Everyone should be treated equally."

Weatherspoon emphasized the importance of educating future generations about civil rights history.

"We have to be sure that our children understand our history," Weatherspoon said.

Participants said they were inspired by Dr. King's message of hope and equality.

"He had a dream, so we can have a dream," said Leshunta Mitchell.

Weatherspoon referenced one of Dr. King's most famous quotes, saying she's "living for the day when our people will be judged not by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character."

For many marchers, the event represented more than just a symbolic gesture on a federal holiday.

"It's not just today, but this is a start," Mitchell said.

Mitchell encouraged others to continue working toward Dr. King's vision beyond the holiday.

"Push yourself forward. You can make your dreams happen," Mitchell said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

