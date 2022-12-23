Watch Now
Man shot in parking lot of Delray Beach strip mall

Argument between 2 men ends in gunfire, victim taken to hospital, police say
A man was taken to the hospital Friday morning after police said he was shot in the parking lot of a Delray Beach strip mall.
Posted at 9:59 AM, Dec 23, 2022
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A man was taken to the hospital Friday morning after police said he was shot in the parking lot of a Delray Beach strip mall.

Ted White, the public information officer for the Delray Beach Police Department, said officers responded to the 1400 block of South Congress Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

White said two men who knew each other had gotten into an argument in the parking lot, and one of them had shot the other in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where his condition is currently unknown.

White said the shooter is still on the run.

If you have any information that can help detectives, call the Delray Beach Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.

