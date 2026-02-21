Man killed in possible accidental shooting at Delray Beach home, police searching for suspect

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A man was shot and killed inside his Delray Beach home early Friday morning, according to police.

The Delray Beach Police Department responded to multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired in the 500 block of NW 5th Court just after midnight Friday. Officers arrived at about 12:01 a.m. and found an adult man who had been shot inside his residence.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Police said the victim was not involved in the shooting.

Detectives are actively investigating and following up on leads. No arrests have been made.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Delray Beach Police Department. Authorities did not immediately release the victim's name or additional details.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with WPTV for updates.