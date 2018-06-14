Man hospitalized after near drowning in Delray Beach

WPTV Webteam
3:31 PM, Jun 14, 2018
4:28 PM, Jun 14, 2018

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - A man was transported to a local area hospital following a near drowning incident in Delray Beach Thursday, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The incident happened in a small lake at Normandy Trail, inside the Kingspoint development, officials say.

The condition of the patient is unknown at this time. 

