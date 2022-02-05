Watch
Man driving wrong direction on I-95 kills another driver near Delray Beach

Posted at 12:37 PM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 12:41:12-05

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A man driving the wrong direction on I-95 killed another driver in a crash near Delray Beach early Saturday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, an unidentified 23-year-old man was traveling southbound in the northbound center lane of I-95 just north of Atlantic Boulevard at 3:20 a.m.

His sedan collided with an SUV, killing the driver, a 56-year-old Greenacres man.

The driver of the sedan was transported to Delray Medical Center with serious injuries.

The case is pending investigation.

