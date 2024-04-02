Man dies 2 days after shooting at Community Market in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla — A 25-year-old Delray Beach man died two days after a shooting at the Community Market food store, police said Monday night.

At 6:49 p.m. Friday, officers discovered a man, later identified as Nicholas Layrent, 25, suffering from a gunshot wound at 1130 W. Atlantic Avenue, west of Interstate 95.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries on Sunday, police said.

Investigators learned there was an altercation inside the store involving a small group of people before gunfire.



The Delray Beach Police Department is actively investigatin



Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Detective John Caceres at 561-243-787.