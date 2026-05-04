DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — What started as a simple knitting circle 25 years ago has blossomed into something much bigger — and much more meaningful.

Two residents at Villa Bourghese began Loving Hands with a heartfelt goal: to make hats for NICU babies and warm items for servicemen. Today, this community group reaches across South Florida and beyond, touching lives one handmade item at a time.

WPTV reporter Christy Waite connected with the group to learn more about their mission and how they are making a positive impact across South Florida.

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Local knitting group needs support to keep 25-year blanket mission alive

The knitters come from all walks of life, with members who have roots in Bulgaria, Brazil, Chicago, California, and New York. But they're united by a shared purpose that expanded dramatically after one pivotal moment.

A group member was dropping off donations at a VA facility when she witnessed something heartbreaking that would change their mission forever. Sherri Schneider of Loving Hands described the moment.

"One of our members dropped stuff off at the VA, they saw a man in a wheelchair using a coat as a blanket. The gal came back and said new mission — we are making blankets," Schneider said.

That's when everything shifted. Jacquelyn Jacobson has been with the group since day one and watched the transformation happen. Loving Hands pivoted to focus on handmade Afghan blankets, reaching out to help anyone who needed warmth and comfort.

"Children with kidneys, hospice, people in distress who need blankets," Jacobson said.

Over the years, their generosity has spread to dialysis centers, cancer treatment facilities, foster children, VA hospitals, assisted living homes, and struggling neighborhoods where warmth is hard to come by.

The impact keeps growing. Recently, Loving Hands donated 14 large afghan blankets to the VA, which then asked them to start making baby blankets for pregnant female veterans. They also donated 20 blankets to Kids for Kidneys.

Laura Kowalczyk, founder of Kidneys for Kids, helps get these blankets to families who need them most.

"I bring them down halfway to Miami and deliver them to the nurses of Holtz, Joe DiMaggio, and Nicklaus Children's Hospitals. They have even gone as far as the Bahamas when Hurricane Dorian hit in 2019," Kowalczyk said.

But now the group faces a challenge. Rising costs from tariffs and inflation are making supplies more expensive, and Loving Hands needs community support to keep its mission going. They're asking for donations of crochet hooks, needles, and acrylic yarn in any color. (Note: they can't use wool yarn.)

"Crochet hooks, needles, mostly yarn— we use acrylic and in all colors," Schneider said.

The group also welcomes connections with organizations that serve people who could benefit from handmade blankets.

For knitters like Annette Jackson, this work is about more than just creating something useful — it's about preserving traditions and inspiring others to give back.

"I think we have lost a lot of old-fashioned things we used to do," Jackson said. "It's so rewarding to put something together with your two hands."

Their mission is a call to action. If you would like to donate or know an organization that could benefit from their services, you can contact them at:

benefithelp@aol.com.

Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.