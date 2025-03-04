Local high school soccer team in Delray Beach, ranked 113th, wins state championship

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — It is the story of an underdog— a local high school soccer team starting the season missing players at three major positions and ultimately pulling off the upset of a lifetime in the state semifinals.

However, the Cinderella story at American Heritage School in Delray Beach features boys wearing cleats and kicking the soccer ball.

Going into the season, there wasn't much hype around American Heritage's soccer team.

"We started off pretty low, not many people had expectations for us," forward Jake Stansbury said.

Low expectations are right— the Stallions were ranked 113th in the state and started the season with three positions still needing players.

"I changed positions personally for this team," attacking mid-fielder Montgomery Byers said.

To start the season, the team wasn't that great.

"I think in our first five games, we lost two and tied one," Stansbury said.

Sitting at .500, the boys knew they needed to turn things around by developing a new mentality.

"We're normally the underdogs," defender Charles LaLonde said. "Even during the season, we beat some top teams we didn't think we would compete with."

The team beat several of the top teams in the state and finished the regular season with 12 wins, four losses, and three ties, securing an appearance in the district finals.

"We lost to one of our biggest rivals Somerset," Stansbury said. "All of us were just so upset."

The team used the anger from the loss to fuel a deep playoff run.

"I wasn't expecting a lot," junior goalkeeper David Derk said. "I knew I would have to perform the best I can."

The team who started the season at 2-2 was now in the 3A State Semifinals against back-to-back champs Gulliver Prep.

"Somehow, we did it, and I'm proud of the team," Derk said. "We showed that we could beat one of the top teams in the country."

Moving on to a state championship match-up with Lake Highland Prep, the game was tied 1-1 and would be decided by penalty kicks and winning 8-7.

"Just lifting up that trophy is something I will never forget. Feeling like all the work paid off," Stansbury said.

"Now that we won states, maybe we can do it again," Derk said.