Gas station clerk, daughter held up in Delray Beach

11:05 AM, Jan 24, 2018

Delray Beach police are looking for a man in a hooded shirt and ski mask that robbed a Shell Gas Station attendant at gunpoint.

A clerk is held at gunpoint during a robbery at a Shell station in Delray Beach, police said.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A gas station clerk and his 16-year-old daughter were held up at gunpoint Monday night.

The clerk was working at a Shell station at 5010 W. Atlantic Avenue when a man in a brown hooded sweatshirt and brown ski mask walked in.

Police say the suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk and later his daughter during the robbery.

He handed over a white, plastic Walmart bag to be filled with money, according to police.

They say he was wearing baggy, black shorts, white socks, sneakers and a white undershirt.

If you recognize him please call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477) or Det. Gio Milicchio at (561) 243-7820.

