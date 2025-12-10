Former Delray Beach Vice Mayor Rob Long wins special election for Florida House District 90

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach Vice Mayor Rob Long (D) has won the special election for Florida House District 90.

The seat opened up after long-time representative Joe Casello passed in July of 2025.

Boynton Beach Rep. Joe Casello of Boynton Beach dies following heart attack Associated Press

The district includes Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Ocean Ridge, Briny Breezes, Golf, and Gulf Stream.

During Monday night’s Delray Beach City Commission meeting, Long resigned from his seat.

He spoke about his priorities in Tallahassee, if elected, including protecting Home Rule following the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) ordeal with the pointed crosswalk this year.

Long expressed he wants to introduce a PFAS bill to help protect drinking water and the state’s firefighters, a bill to attract and grow businesses in Florida, and a bill that safeguards the ability to manage sober homes responsibly and locally.

“No matter what committee I am on [or] what building I am sitting in, I will always fight to protect Home Rule because the people who live in our communities deserve the right to shape them.”

The Florida Democratic Party congratulated Long on Tuesday evening in a press release shortly after the election results were in.

“Palm Beach is in good hands and will be well represented by Rob as he joins our caucus to focus on making Florida more affordable for working-class people.”