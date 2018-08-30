FDOT to hold open house Thursday for I-95/Atlantic Avenue interchange project in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Drivers who take Atlantic Avenue to Interstate 95 during their morning commute are aware of the congestion.

That’s why the Florida Department of Transportation is redesigning the intersection to improve traffic flow in the area.

One Delray Beach Commissioner says some changes are already happening before the actual construction begins.

Commissioner Bill Bathurst posted Aug. 21 on Facebook (full post below) about a "field meeting" to look at the area that will be under construction. He wrote that the express lane to get onto I-95 will begin closer to the actual ramp than originally planned.

The express lane will now be at 12th Avenue instead of 10th Avenue.

Bathurst said FDOT is also repositioning crosswalks at some intersections after people expressed concerns about safety for walkers and bikers.

The project will create a dedicated lane for getting onto I-95 from Atlantic Avenue westbound and will prevent cars from changing lanes at the last minute because a barrier will be in place.

The on-ramp to I-95 northbound will also be wider, and FDOT will be adding bike lanes.

The work is scheduled to begin in October and take about a year to complete.

Drivers can learn more about the project at a meeting Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the training room at the Environmental Services Department located at 434 S. Swinton Ave.