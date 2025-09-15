Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyDelray Beach

Actions

Fatal Delray Beach crash claims life of 78-year-old driver

78-year-old Tudor Ticiu was pronounced deceased on Sept. 13
PBSO, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
File photo of a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office cruiser.
PBSO, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Posted

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A 78-year-old driver has died from injuries sustained in an accident that occurred on Jog Road in August, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says.

According to the crash report, on Aug. 26, Tudor Ticiu was driving southbound on Jog Road in the left turning lane, as a 2004 Chevrolet was traveling northbound on Jog Road.

Ticiu began to turn left into a Publix parking lot, but failed to yield to the oncoming vehicle. The front of the Chevrolet impacted the side of Ticiu's 2024 GMC.

Ticiu was transported to Delray Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on Sept. 13.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening