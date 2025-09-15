Fatal Delray Beach crash claims life of 78-year-old driver

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A 78-year-old driver has died from injuries sustained in an accident that occurred on Jog Road in August, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says.

According to the crash report, on Aug. 26, Tudor Ticiu was driving southbound on Jog Road in the left turning lane, as a 2004 Chevrolet was traveling northbound on Jog Road.

Ticiu began to turn left into a Publix parking lot, but failed to yield to the oncoming vehicle. The front of the Chevrolet impacted the side of Ticiu's 2024 GMC.

Ticiu was transported to Delray Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on Sept. 13.