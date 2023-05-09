Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyDelray Beach

Actions

Fatal crash causes delays on Interstate 95 at Linton Boulevard in Delray Beach

Car rear-ends semi-truck in southbound lanes of I-95, Chopper 5 video shows
A deadly crash is causing backups on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach on Tuesday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 at Linton Boulevard.
A fatal crash on Interstate 95 at Linton Boulevard in Delray Beach on May 9, 2023 (1).jpg
Posted at 6:14 AM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 07:53:58-04

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A deadly crash involving a semi-truck is causing major delays on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach on Tuesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 at Linton Boulevard.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a car smashed into the back of a semi-truck.

WATCH: Chopper 5 video of deadly I-95 crash

Fatal crash causes delays on Interstate 95 at Linton Boulevard in Delray Beach

At least three southbound lanes are blocked, and the FHP is reporting this as a fatality.

Drivers heading southbound are encouraged to use Congress Avenue, Military Trail, or Florida's Turnpike as alternate routes.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7