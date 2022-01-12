Evyline Morgan: Police searching for missing teen in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach police are searching for a missing and endangered teen.

Evyline Morgan, 15, was last seen Tuesday at 7 a.m. when she left her residence in Auburn Trace after arguing with her mother.

She is described as 5-foot tall, weighing around 115 pounds.

Police said Evyline was last seen wearing grey sweat pants, a white hoodie with green sleeves and black slides with no socks. She also wears glasses.

Anyone with information regarding Evyline's whereabouts is urged to call 561-243-7800.