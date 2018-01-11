Elderly woman killed in vehicle vs. train crash in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - An elderly woman has died following a car vs. train crash in Delray Beach Wednesday evening, police say.

The crash happened at 7:40 p.m at Linton Blvd. and the FEC tracks.

According to the Delray Beach Police Department traffic homicide investigators, the woman is believed to have mistakenly turned northbound onto the tracks after the safety gate came down and was hit head on by the southbound train.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The southbound train is blocking both Linton Rd. and SE 10 St. while officials conduct the investigation.

Traffic is being diverted to Lindell Blvd. on the south and to SE 4th St. on the north side of the crash.

The victim's name has not been released.