Downtown Employee Parking Permit Pilot Program in Delray Beach could deter workers, employees say

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Changes to parking in Downtown Delray Beach are rolling out this week, and some employees say the new system means they'll soon be paying just to show up for work.

Beginning Oct. 1, all garage and surface lot rates between Swinton Avenue and the Intracoastal Bridge are increasing.

At the same time, the city is launching a new Downtown Employee Parking Permit Pilot Program. For $10 a month, employees and business owners working in the city's Central Business District can park at any city-managed lot in the district or beachside areas — with the exception of Atlantic Avenue and A1A.

For employees at Brandy Melville, it's a cost they said is hard to justify.

"I think that there's a good amount of girls here who would reconsider their positions if they knew they had to pay to show up," said store manager Arianna Norberto. "No one should have to pay to park where they work."

Two of her employees agree, telling WPTV they worry the change could drive workers away from city-managed parking.

"They don't have to add the monthly rates, that's a choice they are choosing to make," said employee Alexa Gaumond.

"When I first started working here, one of my primary concerns was having to pay for parking," added employee Alara Ataman.

Beyond the cost, others worry about convenience.

"And also renewing it every month, that's a little much too," said employee Savanah Pienaar.

To participate, workers must renew their permits in person each month at the Park Delray office and provide a driver's license, vehicle registration, and proof of employment.

City Manager Terrance Moore tells WPTV the program is still in its early stages.

"This is merely a pilot program at this point and time," Moore said.

The city says it will use the six-month trial to evaluate how popular the permits are among both downtown businesses and employees. Officials plan to track the number of permits sold, changes to downtown parking use, and feedback from both groups before making a final decision.

"Given the recommendations offered by previous parking plans of the city of Delray Beach via consultancy and other services, these considerations are not at all unreasonable," Moore said.

If the program is found to negatively impact businesses or workers, Moore said the City Commission will ultimately decide how to move forward.

As for why Atlantic Avenue and A1A were excluded, the city explained those spaces are considered prime parking for visitors to downtown and beachfront businesses and are being reserved for customer convenience.

Moore also noted the city has reviewed potential revenue outcomes — estimating anywhere from $500,000 to more than $1 million — but stressed revenue is not the driving factor instead how this pilot plays out for workers and businesses alike and how the city will move forward.

The program will run through April 1 as the city collects data and weighs its long-term future.