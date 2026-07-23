DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Residents gathered at the Let's Hear It event at Cornell Art Museum in Delray Beach to share stories ranging from an unresolved cemetery dispute to affordable housing struggles and upcycled art.

Sandra Owens attended to share a problem she has been facing. She bought a burial plot next to her mother in 2005, planning to one day be buried beside her. In spring 2024, she made an unexpected discovery.

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Delray Beach's Let's Hear It event surfaces cemetery dispute, housing concerns, and local art

"I went to visit my parents' burial site. And lo and behold, next to my mother. Is some guy buried with the whole plate and everything," Owens said.

Owens has spoken to the city and the cemetery but is still waiting for a resolution.

Others at the event spoke about affordable housing, saying the Delray Beach Community Land Trust provides homes and rental opportunities for low- to moderate-income families. One Delray Beach man said his family was on the verge of homelessness before finding the program.

"Housing is a major issue for a lot of people considering what we don't know about the economy and how expensive everything is. We'd undoubtedly be homeless. If we didn't have this land trust house," he said.

Two brothers also attended the event to highlight the process behind their art on display at the Cornell Art Museum, which is made from upcycled items.

"Everybody has wonderful pieces made up of things that may have gotten thrown away. I went to a couple of carpet manufacturers and I said, Can I have a couple of your old tubes?" one of the brothers said.

Museum staff said events like these help keep art alive in the community.

"The creativity is just off the charts, and the stories behind the pieces are amazing," a museum staff member said.