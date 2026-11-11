Delray Beach Veterans Day ceremony honors service with message of unity and appreciation

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The message at the Veterans Day ceremony held in Delray Beach was that unity and appreciation are the best way to honor the brave men and women who have fought for freedom.

Dozens gathered Wednesday inside the vintage gym at Old School Square in the heart of Delray Beach to commemorate those who have served the country.

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Delray Beach honors veterans with message of unity

The ceremony featured several speakers who talked about the sacrifices men and women in uniform go through, along with a performance from the Plumosa School of the Arts choir. The choir took the stage with two special songs honoring veterans' bravery.

WPTV's Delray Beach reporter Victor Jorges connected with James Bassa, a former Marine, whose message focused on how we can all come together, put differences aside and show appreciation to those who served.

"Anyone who wakes up in the morning and says, 'I'm gonna join a force that fights for freedom, for people I don't even know, people I may never meet.' I think they realize there has to be something different about those people. That motivates me to do more and help people understand more what veterans really are," Bassa said.

Jupiter / Tequesta / Juno Beach Jupiter students salute veterans Mike Trim

We also asked him what we can do every day to honor those who fought for the country.

"Show understanding, feel mutual admiration; no matter what our conflicts are, disagreements, we have the ability to always show love," Bassa said.

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