Delray Beach veteran says he's nearly been hit 9 times, wants red-light camera installed

DELRAY BEACH, Fla — A Delray Beach resident says reckless drivers have made him scared to cross the road connecting his neighborhood, and he's asking for a red-light camera to make people think twice about speeding.

Marine Corps veteran Rolando Fernandez says he has almost been hit nine times in a single month simply trying to cross the road. He lives at the Bridge View community on Lake Ida and Petal roads.

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Delray Beach veteran seeks red-light camera after near-misses crossing road

"I don't want to get in my car and just cross the street, so I don't get plowed by somebody who doesn't want to stop for a red light," Fernandez said.

He says drivers have been hostile toward him along the way.

"I've been given the finger. The guy has even gone through the light, stopped, rolled down his window, and told me, 'Don't have a heart attack'," Fernandez said.

Fernandez said the near-misses have taken a toll.

"To the point that I asked the Lord to help me safely (cross the road) because these people, everybody's in a hurry," Fernandez said.

He believes a red-light camera installed by the Florida Department of Transportation would be a fix.

"People unfortunately understand only pain, whether it is physical or financial. You run that light, and it costs you $200 and two points on your license, you'll think about not only this light you're running, but in all the places," Fernandez said.

Fernandez said he reached out to the Florida Department of Transportation and U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, but he couldn't find answers, so he turned to WPTV.

The fear of getting hit has even cut into his daily walks with his service dog, Scout. He says other residents share his concern.

"We have a lot of people on this side, elderly people. They cross because we have the lake over there and stuff to walk around there. ... I see them when they walk in the street because they know what's coming," Fernandez said.

I've reached out to the Florida Department of Transportation to see if this is something it can help with and what the steps are to get something done.

"I'm glad that you came, that's for sure," he said. "Maybe something will get done. You'll be able to do something. If not, it'll just be what it is. I have to be more careful," Fernandez said.

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