Delray Beach to offer Fresh Access Bucks at GreenMarket

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) launched its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) acceptance at the GreenMarket in January, and now it's getting ready to launch welcome Fresh Access Bucks (FAB) starting March 5.

This, as part of Delray Beach, is considered a food desert.

"Yeah I'm homeless, you know. Only thing I got is God, you know. I'm special," said Angelo Mccfeneham.

Mccfeneham said a healthy meal is difficult to come by.

"Like me, I like to eat healthy. Like salad, fruit, something that's good for the body," said Mccfeneham.

Mccfeneham thanks Delray Beach police and organizations for helping him apply for SNAP.

The GreenMarket will match up to $40 from SNAP and distribute FAB tokens.

"It's essentially free money that they can take advantage of, and it also encourages them to use that money on healthy food options," said Alexina Jeannite the community engagement director for the CRA.

When SNAP users arrive at the GreenMarket, they'll need to go to the SNAP tent, swipe their card and receive the FAB tokens, increasing how much they can buy.

"It's been a success so far. I think the vendors that have come on board and the customers that have used their benefits here definitely see more customers and the impact it's making," said Christine Tivvs the assistant director with CRA.

Organizers are now urging SNAP users to go by the GreenMarket and collect essentially free money to help in the fight against hunger.

"I keep them in my prayers that they keep doing what they're doing, that's something special," said Mccfeneham.

The CRA also offers free golf cart transportation which will pick up and drop off anyone in the area that is looking to shop at the GreenMarket.

On March 19, the GreenMarket will host a Chef Showcase where the American Heart Association will host a healthy cooking course with ingredients found at the GreenMarket.

The GreenMarket is held Saturdays at Old School Square Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

