Delray Beach to host virtual job fair

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A job fair in Delray Beach will have dozens of businesses looking to hire more than 1,000 people. The city-sponsored event will be held virtually on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

More than 50 businesses in Delray Beach will be hiring workers.

Crane's Beach House said they are looking to hire positions in to fill spots all throughout their boutique hotel.

"It has been a challenge doing it on our own," said Carli Brinkman of Crane's Beach House.

Brinkman said their business has been rebounding from the pandemic, but they need staff to help provide service to people booking their villas

"We are looking to make sure it is people who fit," Brinkman said.

"The one thing we heard most from our business and our clients is we cannot find workers, we cannot find workers," said Sara Mayfield, the city's economic development director.

Mayfield said there will be over 1,000 jobs available ranging in part-time to full-time

"Some entry-level management positions are open, there are some especially positions open," Mayfield said.

This is the first time the city is hosting a job fair like this but Mayfield said the pandemic created a lot of firsts

"Cities are responsible for connecting people to services and resources," Mayfield said.

Mayfield added the city wants their business to be successful and finding people to work is something they can help with.

"The health of our business is everything," Mayfield said.

Brinkman said they are looking forward to the job fair because it will people who are ready to work

"We think it is a very specific and very engaged, motivated individuals who will show up to the job fair," Brinkman said.

For more information about the job fair, click here.