Delray Beach spent $2.1 million on generators to power sewage pumps after Hurricane Irma

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Cities and municipalities continue to make changes in policy that could help during the next hurricane.

On Tuesday night, the city of Delray Beach ratified its budget to help pay for generators bought during Hurricane Irma.

The 23 generators, costing around $2.1 million will help power sewage pumps when the power goes out.

In the days following Hurricane Irma people were told not to flush their toilets, run their showers or drain their water.

Officials warned continuous use could cause wastewater to spill into homes and streets.

The Palm Beach Post reported that happened in at least one occasion on Lake Ida Road, however it was cleared before it reached the Rainberry Bay community.

More money is needed to buy the plugs and cables needed to hook up the generators to the system, The Palm Beach Post reports.

Delray Beach already applied to be reimbursed by FEMA for the cost of the generators.