Delray Beach set to begin $19 million shoreline rebuild project

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Residents are weighing in as the city of Delray Beach is preparing to launch a multi-million dollar project to rebuild its eroding shoreline.

City officials say the beach renourishment effort is set to begin this winter, costing an estimated $19.2 million.

WATCH BELOW: Delray Beach set to begin $19M shoreline rebuild project

Delray Beach set to begin $19M shoreline rebuild project

Commissioner Juli Casale said it will add 325,000 cubic yards of sand to eroded areas from rising sea levels.

"Over time with storms, and what have you, the beaches wash away and you have less beach than what you should have or what you normally have," said Casale.

The last nourishment project was completed in 2020. According to city leaders, it will be funded by the federal government, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Palm Beach County and the City of Delray Beach.

"It's costly and you know, we don’t expend this kind of money unless it’s necessary," said Casale.

City leaders said beach access will remain open throughout the project, although some areas in the south end may see temporary impacts.

WPTV reporter Zitlali Solache spoke with beachgoers as the project comes with concerns about its environmental impact, cost and timing.

"We read about adding more sand. We didn’t understand why because there’s enough sand here,” said Isak Cozen. "Wouldn't you be better off doing it in June, July, August, September, when fewer people are here?"

Since others cited concerns for coral reefs, Casale stated she is working on discussing long-term solutions to rebuild them on coastal nourishment projects.

City leaders say the project is not only necessary for the shoreline but also important for tourism. The project is expected to be completed by early 2026.