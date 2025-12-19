Delray Beach seeks to clear up confusion over downtown parking

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Paid parking signs blanket downtown Delray Beach, but confusion over where to park and how much to pay is leaving residents and visitors frustrated as the city continues to adjust its parking program.

Drivers said inconsistent signage, varying rates and malfunctioning meters have made parking downtown increasingly difficult.

“Everywhere you go to get out of the car you have to pay the meter,” said resident Joann Solimondo. “Signage is hard to follow.”

Solimondo, a Delray Beach resident, said the situation has left her reluctant to go downtown.

“I think it’s too much of a money grab. It discourages that small town feel,” Solimondo added.

Complaints also include convenience issues and equipment problems. “It’s not very convenient… not exactly what I’d like,” one driver said, while another added, “It didn’t print the receipt.”

Delray Beach Commissioner Juli Casale said much of the frustration comes from confusion about who owns and operates parking lots downtown.

“It's recently implemented and anytime something is recently implemented, there are a lot of questions, concerns, comments, and complaints,” Casale said.

According to Casale, downtown parking includes a mix of city-owned garages and surface lots, as well as privately owned parking areas that the city does not regulate.

“A lot of private properties have monetized their parking spaces and they say public parking, but it’s not a publicly owned lot, so the city does not have jurisdiction over cost and fees,” Casale said.

The difference can be significant. One hour of parking costs $1.50 at the city-owned Old School Square Garage, while nearby privately owned lots charge as much as $15 per hour.

City officials said they have asked private parking operators to clearly post signage so drivers understand when they are entering a privately owned lot. However, Casale said enforcement remains limited.

“You get a ticket and that’s between you and the lot; we cannot regulate that,” she said.

Since October, Delray Beach has adjusted parking rates for several surface lots and garages, converting some previously free parking areas into metered spaces. At the same time, the city launched a downtown employee parking program that offers discounted rates at city-managed locations.

To help reduce confusion, Casale is urging residents and visitors to use the city’s parking tools — particularly the Delray Beach app.

Casale said the app allows users to view city-owned parking locations and availability in real time, helping drivers avoid high fees or tickets at private lots.

“If you click on the parking availability, you can see the lots around the city and you can zoom in,” Casale said.

City leaders said increased awareness is key as downtown continues to grow and parking demand rises.