Delray Beach road construction near Linton Boulevard nears completion after two years of traffic delays

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A $10 million road construction project just south of Linton Boulevard in Delray Beach has been causing headaches for residents for nearly two years, and neighbors say they are ready for it to end.

The work includes closures and detours around Lindell Boulevard. The city announced even more closures are planned for next week through a major thoroughfare for thousands of residents caught in the construction.

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Delray Beach road construction near Linton Boulevard nears end

That frustration led resident Cat Young to email me, hoping I could get answers about when the road construction would finally be done.

"How long have you been waiting for this to be over?" I asked.

"Years," Young said.

"It’s so backed up people get so frustrated. See that guy just took off? I mean people are pissed," Young said.

The City of Delray Beach tells WPTV it received a grant from FDOT through the Palm Beach County Metropolitan Planning Organization to implement a shared-use path on one side of the road and a five-foot wide sidewalk on the other side. The 10 to 12-foot wide path is intended for cyclists and pedestrians.

The project also reinforces traffic calming measures by narrowing travel lanes and re-establishing existing speed humps to the current city standard. Other project improvements include pedestrian-level safety lighting, drainage system improvements, and rehabilitated pavement.

"When it first started I was really happy because obviously there is infrastructure — but what's strange is it doesn't seem like it's anywhere close to really being done," Young said.

After digging into it, I learned this federally funded infrastructure project kicked off June 3, 2024. According to the city, there have been no delays and work is 80% complete. That makes it on schedule to be finished this summer.

Claudia Amore, who regularly walks the area, says the infrastructure improvements are much needed, but the construction has caused traffic backups to stretch all the way to Linton Boulevard.

"We think it's safer — we're just ready for it to be done," Amore said.

"At this point do you have any questions on where the project is?" I asked.

"Just wondering if they're still on schedule to end this summer," Amore said.

I took her question to city officials who say yes, but some residents remain skeptical.

"Do you feel like we're going to make it to that point?" I asked Young.

"No, I don’t know… I hope so!" Young said.

As the neighborhood braces for more closures next week, Young summed up the mood.

"We're doing the best we can — but it's been going on for so long," Young said.

Despite the delays, Amore says there is still pride in the community.

"We love Delray. So we're hoping that the infrastructure improvements are helping," Amore said.

