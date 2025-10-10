Delray Beach resident to run in TCS New York City Marathon to raise awareness for brain injury

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A Delray Beach resident is planning to run in this year's TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 2 to raise awareness for brain injury.

The cause is dear to Alexa Casciano, who underwent emergency brain and double lung surgery at the age of 16 to remove a cranial abscess caused by Lemierre’s Syndrome— a life-threatening bacterial infection.

"I was in the ICU for 28 days. When I was laying in that hospital bed, I had wished I had some type of inspiration, someone that I could look up to," Casciano told WPTV, "and I wanted to be that person and really give back in hopes that maybe they can someday."

Casciano is running to raise awareness and contribute to the mission of the Brain Injury Association of New York State (BIANYS) of supporting, educating and advocating for people and families impacted by brain injury and minimizing brain injury through prevention.

"There's so much that goes into it, from not being able to shower or wash your hair, not being able to walk, you might not be able to use your hands for an indefinite period of time," she said. "I think raising awareness, to not only those that are going through that challenge, but also those that are supporting them."

Following surgery, Casciano lived with chronic headaches for seven years due to the titanium plating system in her head. This year on Aug. 25, she finally was able to have the plates removed.

"I think everyone around me, who has known me, and has known me throughout this journey, understands how much I am thankful for this second chance at life," she said. "You're only on this earth once, so I really wanted to make the most of it and have that outlook on life."

This will be Casciano's second marathon. Her fundraising goal for the TCS New York City Marathon is $3,500. All funds raised will allow BIANYS to continue to provide advocacy, resources, and services to those impacted by brain injury and their loved ones.

"If I had to go through it again, I would, because it gave me such a great perspective on the things that truly do matter in life," she said.

To support Casciano in her fundraising efforts, click here.