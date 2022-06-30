Delray Beach police warn of thieves posing as utilities workers scam

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Authorities say the summer months are usually a time where thieves, posing as utilities workers, try to rob elderly homeowners.

Delray Beach Police say people wearing hard hats and utility vests may visit your home in the guise of a utility worker to gain access to your home.

Don't fall for this scam! The summer months are usually a time where thieves, posing as utilities workers, are trying to steal from elderly homeowners. In this recent case, the homeowner knew the warning signs and told the people to get out of her home. Doorbell video included. pic.twitter.com/UEnVCFOVEE — Delray Beach Police (@DelrayBeachPD) June 29, 2022

Authorities say homeowners should not let anyone into their home with our proper identification and if there are any doubts, call the company the worker claims to be from.