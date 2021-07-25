Delray Beach police officer arrested, accused of setting SUV on fire

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A Delray Beach police officer accused of setting his sport utility vehicle on fire last year has been arrested on arson and perjury charges.

Officer Dallas Richardson turned himself in Saturday night at the main Palm Beach County jail.

Delray Beach police spokesman Ted White said Richardson called Boynton Beach police in March 2020 to report that his 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe had been stolen.

Earlier that morning, a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy found the SUV burning on Lake Ida Road near Military Trail. The license plate was missing and vehicle identification number had been removed.

An arson investigator determined that an accelerant had been used to set the vehicle on fire.

White said there were "multiple inconsistencies" with Richardson's statements during the course of the investigation.

A warrant for his arrest was issued by the state attorney's office.

Richardson, who joined the Delray Beach Police Department in March 2019, has been on paid administrative leave during the investigation.