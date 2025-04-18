Delray Beach police officer accused of stealing $1,500 in investigative funds

A Delray Beach police officer was arrested Thursday by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, after allegedly stealing investigative funds.

Officer Matthew Cusson faces a charge of grand theft and is suspected of stealing $1,500 in investigate funds from the Delray Beach Police Department's Vice Intelligence Unit. A supervisor reportedly discovered the missing funds and alerted authorities.

Cusson is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation, which will be led by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement, Delray Beach Police Chief Russ Mager says: “Our agency is built on trust, accountability, and the highest standards of integrity. We will continue to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.”